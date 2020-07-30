SAN FRANCISCO—The northwest corner of San Francisco’s Millennium Tower has sunk 18 inches into the Mission and Freemont Streets. The 645-foot-tall residential building will be repaired in the fall. The repair will cost approximately $100 million.

Millennium Tower was constructed in 2009 at 301 Mission Street and is recorded as the tallest residential building in San Francisco. The 58-story building has been rewarded with numerous engineering awards. In May 2016, residents of the building were informed that Millennium Tower was sinking as a result of being constructed on sand rather than bedrock.

Webcor, the building’s contractor, and Millennium Partners, the building’s developer, was sued by the Millennium Tower Homeowner Association. The city of San Francisco also sued the building’s developer.

On September 8, 2018, at 2:30 a.m., residents reported hearing creaking sounds from the building. The following day, a resident reported that the glass of a window on the 36th floor had a crack. In 2018, Ronald O. Hamburger, the senior principal at Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, proposed a resolution to underpin the building.

Repairs Being Made For Sinking Millennium Tower* was originally published on San Francisco News