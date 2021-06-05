(REWRITE) Assaults, Shootings, and Robberies Reported On May 29-30 Weekend

SAN FRANCISCO—On the weekend of May 29 and 30, 2021, multiple robberies and assaults were reported. On the Citizen App, a mobile app that sends users location-based safety and 911 updates, five assaults and robberies were reported on Saturday morning.

A person was reportedly stabbed at 7:32 a.m. in the Tenderloin neighborhood near Willow Street and Polk Street.

There was a break-in at the Guitar Center of San Francisco on Van Ness at 8:15 a.m. Guitar Center is renown for its huge selection of electric, classical and acoustic guitars, amps, drums, keyboards, recording gear, DJ equipment, lighting and more from top brands such as Fender, Gibson and others.

A driver was reportedly spit on by a pedestrian and also had something thrown at their car at the intersection of Mission Street and 26th Street at 8:50 a.m., as reported on the Citizen App.

On 1815 Market Street, on the very edge of the Mission District, a business was reported burglarized at 8:55 a.m.

On Sunday, May 30, 2021, police reported a man brandishing a gun on 32nd Avenue and Judah at 10:44 a.m. Walking eastbound, he was described as a, “Hispanic male approximately 23 years old,” last seen wearing a, “black jacket, blue jeans, and a black facemask.”

At 3:36 p.m., a 911 caller reported, “10 possible gunshots,” possibly coming form the direction of Ocean Beach.

In Outer Richmond at 4:36 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man armed with a knife at 890 47th Avenue.

A man was reportedly shot at 2577 Folsom Street in the Mission neighborhood. The police confirmed the victim was suffering from a shot to the leg at 4:58 p.m. Police recovered shell casings eight minutes later and began blocking traffic.

Police responded to a report of a person assaulted at 6:40 p.m. at 6th and Balboa Street in the Inner Richmond.

Police received a report of people fighting at Harrison and 25th Street.

In the Tenderloin neighborhood, at 7:23 p.m., a person was reported pepper sprayed. Police were on the scene. Police reported the victim’s vehicle as stolen, but the incident has not been confirmed.

In the Tenderloin neighborhood, a 2006 silver Mercedes-Benz was reportedly stolen at Turk Street and Hyde Street at 7:38 p.m. The vehicle reportedly had a “cracked passenger-side window,” and was last seen headed southbound.

