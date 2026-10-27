HOLLYWOOD—I am truly trying to figure out what is Josslyn’s issue with Sonny Corinthos on “General Hospital.” I might say something that I regret, but I’m starting to think no. Why? She just seems to want to deliver the dagger to Sonny after that fiasco involving Nina Reeves and Sonny when he lost his memory. It was as if Sonny committed the worse crime ever, but no one seems to remember that he had amnesia and it was not a result of his on doing.

Josslyn has decided to play a silent partner to purchase tons of properties on the pier that Sonny was hoping to keep in his repertoire. Josslyn and Hudson had other plans, shocking Drew, Carly, Valentin, Sonny and Ric in the process. She gloated about her decision to Ric and Sonny, just as Carly and Valentin tried to reason with the WSB agent.

I think Josslyn has the perception that she is invisible, but the truth of the matter is she is not. Hudson was putting the charm on, so you will not discover who his actual boss is, at least not yet. Yes, I’ve started to connect a few dots, and I suspect that Jerry Jacks is the big bad. I mean I don’t it’s her father, and who else could be so menacing that they wanted to prevent Josslyn from having control of her father’s very successful business?

Hudson may think he’s one step ahead of his foes, but he may have stumbled upon a few he didn’t imagine in Ric Lansing and Sonny Corinthos. Ric planted a device in Hudson’s suitcase, which makes me suspect it’s to listen to the inner workings and Ric and Sonny might stumble upon something Hudson doesn’t want the rest of the world to know about. Am I happy to see Sonny out the mob? Yes, because I was worried where things would narratively head if he was no longer a mobster.

This brings me to this intense rivalry between Josslyn and Emma. Emma cannot stand Josslyn and honestly, I loved every moment of it. Why? Emma does what no one else in Port Charles will do, call her out on her antics. Josslyn is a brat, and Emma has no qualms about letting her know. Her arrogance of just talking badly about Sonny right in Gio’s presence. This is critical because it seems Gio is starting to realize his grandfather may NOT have committed the deed that involved that assault with Jenz Sidwell and Curtis Ashford.

One would expect Trina to call Joss out on her antics, but nope, Trina is a bit bratty as well as of late. Speaking of Trina, yeah, I think we know who her stalker is despite the writers trying to make it seem like some big mystery. Nope. Its Quinn, Kai’s pal. I mean all the writings was on the wall with that surprise moment that I thought was the big reveal that Trina was about to be in serious danger. Nope, it was Kai planning a surprise for his girlfriend, but not aware how giddy Quinn was to be involved. Doesn’t help that flowers were also sent to Trina be a secret admirer.

What the hell Lucy? Did you honestly think Serena would be able to hoodwink Jason Morgan. Of course he’s going to read a contract before signing, and Lucy’s plan was exposed in plain sight. With that said, Britt is getting cozy with a stranger who I think has nefarious plans, just as Elizabeth and Dante seem to get closer despite Ric having his suspicions, the chemistry is stronger than he thinks. I’m so trying to figure out Monet’s angle as it pertains to Curtis, and what is this vendetta she has against Jordan, her sister. Sibling rivalries are indeed intense.

With that said, Lulu has poked her head where it doesn’t belong with Willow suing her, while Drew and Jenz has denied all claims in her expose. She has reached out to Ric as a result, but I hope Lulu learns a valuable lesson stop sticking your nose in places where it doesn’t belong. Would you want people exposing that you and Dante helped cover up a crime and evidence as it pertained to Rocco? Of course not, the hypocrisy from that woman annoys me to the depths of Earth “General Hospital” fans!