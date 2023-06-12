Brockton, Massachusetts— In the September 1955 issue of Sports Illustrated Rocky Marciano was the first boxer to feature on the cover of the world renowned magazine. Despite it being just the 13th issue of the publication it was still a time when the heavyweight champion of the world was as famous as the president.

The Italian-American from Massachusetts learned how to box in the army. He stood at only 5 feet 10 inches and didn’t fight as a professional until his mid 20s.

Four years after his professional debut he became heavyweight champion of the world when he defeated the 38 year old Jersey Joe Walcott at aged 29. Marciano defended his title on six occasions.

The most challenging defence came when he knocked out Ezzard Charles in the 13th round whilst down on all the judges scorecards.

Marciano was known for having a brutal training regime and unlike many fighters enjoyed physically demanding training.

He retired in 1956 with a perfect record of 49-0 winning 43 of those fights by KO. Marciano was the first heavyweight champion to retire undefeated since the fighting marine Gene Tunney. Both were viewed in different lights by the public as Tunney mixed with aristocrats and famous writers of his time including George Bernard Shaw and F. Scott Fitzgerald. Tunney was also a heel to his much loved 2 time dance partner the Manassa Mauler Jack Dempsey.

Marciano stored cash in his home, was embraced by immigrants and distrusted the establishment.

Rocky Balboa of the “Rocky” franchise was inspired by Marciano. Although Marciano exists in the Rocky universe and is mentioned in a monologue by Micky in “Rocky V”.

He died in a plane crash aged 45 in 1969.