SANTA MONICA—On Monday, January 26, Santa Monica High School (SAMOHI) students had a police presence with them for most of the day on lockdown due to a bomb threat was received on Sunday January 25th indicating that there were bombs in the building set to explode.



SAMOHI principal, Marae Cruce confirmed first to KTLA that there were reports of a threat indicating that “some bombs had reportedly been placed on campus and would detonate while school was in session on Monday.”



Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to the bomb with drones and K-9 officers with bomb sniffing capabilities. The students were on lockdown from approximately 11:45 a.m. until the all-clear was given. Parents were reportedly encouraged to stay away while the sweep was taking place. All students were dismissed at 2:00 p.m. once the campus was deemed safe.



The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) and SAMOHI assured parents and students that any absences due to the bomb threat would be excused. The following statement was made to the parents by SMMUSD.



“The Santa Monica Police Department has given an all-clear that our school is safe to resume as normal. Students have been dismissed to go to lunch and are allowed to leave campus as this time. This will be the dismissal bell. Thank you for your patience during this Shelter-In-Place. We did this to ensure that we did not have movement around campus after a disturbing phone call that required investigation. Our students acted appropriately and were cooperative at this time.