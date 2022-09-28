UNITED STATES—The San Francisco 49ers bounced back from their week one loss to the Chicago Bears as they eased past the Seattle Seahawks 27-7 at the Levi’s Stadium. The win came at a cost, with quarterback Trey Lance injured late in the first quarter, suffering an ankle injury that is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.

The injury forced backup Jimmy Garoppolo into action and showed how much a team’s fortunes and players could be altered in a split second. The loss of Lance now means that coach Kyle Shanahan will look to his second-choice QB to make a real difference in what his 49ers can achieve in the 2022 season. It’s certainly going to affect the betting action on San Francisco.

As for Garoppolo, he’s reached out to Lance and made stirring comments about his stricken team-mate;

“I heard [defensive end Nick] Bosa’s presser the other day, and he worded it pretty well because there is a moment where you feel like your life is over, and you feel like you can never get back to where I was,”

“But that passes, and you’ve got to hit a point where it does pass, and you mentally move on from that. There will be hurdles for him to overcome, but I’ve been around Trey for a couple of years now. He’s a tough dude, so he’ll be all right.”

The 49ers have made it as far as the NFC Championship game in two of the past three seasons, and Shanahan will be looking to his side to push onward toward that long-awaited Super Bowl win and also had some words of support for Trey Lance;

“It’s always tough, especially when it’s a big one like that,”

“You feel for someone so bad. It’s sad, but you don’t have time to sit there and think about it. You’ve got to get right back to the game, and the guys did a real good job of that. I’m really happy about the win, but it’s a little somber once you get in the locker room.”

Lance underwent surgery on Monday morning as his medical team sought to repair a fractured fibula as well as ligament damage. It’s unlikely that the 22-year-old will be back in action this season.

He was the 49ers’ first-round draft pick in 2021 and started last season behind Garoppolo and started just two games overall. He threw for 603 yards overall and collected five touchdowns as well as one from rushing, and he started the 49ers’ season-opening loss to the Bears.