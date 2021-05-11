SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspects of a violent carjacking that happened on April 7, around 1 a.m.

The suspect was last seen on video surveillance soon before the incident wearing a red hoodie walking next to another subject in a black and tan jacket. The pickup truck has been located, but the suspect remains outstanding.

A suspect stole a pickup truck at Geary and Stockton streets and injured the owner of the vehicle, Richard Mead, in the process, according to a police report. The victim is suffering life threatening injuries and has since been in the hospital until recently.

“The young man speed up, slammed on the brakes and Richard fell off the hood of the vehicle and then ran him over with the vehicle, crushing his skull, his face, breaking his back in two places,” said Mead’s sister-in-law said in an interview with KRON4 News.

The SFPD General Crimes/Burglary Unit is leading the investigation and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and the person of interest. Video footage of the possible suspects can be found on the SFPD report page of the incident.

The public may anonymously contact the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or the SFPD Burglary Unit at 1-415-553-7324 with any information related to the incident, according to a police report.