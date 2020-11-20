SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, November 16, Mayor London N. Breed and the Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax announced the CityTestSF COVID testing site will move from the SoMa testing site to the Alemany Farmer’s Market. The new site opened to the public on Tuesday, November 17.

According to the press release, the low barrier testing site will be open five days a week and can test up to 500 people, accepting both walk-ins and drive-through tests. As stated in the press release, CityTestSF is “designed to serve the populations and neighborhoods that are most highly impacted by the virus.”

”We have to adapt our strategy to where the need is greatest and locating more high-capacity, low barrier testing to the most impacted part of the city is the smart strategy,” said Dr. Colfax. “Reallocating these testing resources to the area of the city with the highest rate of infection is critical to our response to the virus.”

On Twitter, the Mayor posted, “Reallocating resources where there’s the greatest need is critical to our response to COVID-19. The southeast part of San Francisco has been disproportionately impacted, which is why we’re focusing this available, low-barrier testing in the area.”

San Francisco has been working to create public COVID testing programs with the assistance of partners such as Color and Carbon Health. The city has served two neighborhoods a day with pop-up community testing sites and the Department of Public Health expanded testing at its community clinics and partnered with the state to have a site at the City College Bayview.

San Francisco currently has the highest testing rate in the Bay Area and of any other city in the United States, serving more than 5,800 people a day.

The hours for the Alemany CityTestSF site are:

Monday: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.