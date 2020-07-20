UNITED STATES—In 2008, the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonym for the famous creator of cryptocurrency, first released the original Bitcoin white paper and mining software to the world in October 2008, nobody could have predicted the influence this creation would have on the world and its economy.

Today we’re starting to realize the full potential of this technology. One of the cities on the forefront of conquering the financial world is of course San Francisco, the worlds’ tech capital. In such a fast growing industry innovations like automated trading thanks to forex robots that permit to save time and efforts while gaining more trading experience, but also intuitive platforms and accessibility are a key element and no other place in the world has such a huge concentration of technology gurus than the city by the Golden Gate Bridge.

The historical pioneers

Kraken was founded in 2011 and provides a cryptocurrency exchange that both amateurs and experts in trading alike can use easily and with comfort. The service offers quality security standards and low fees, along with maximum liquidity, margin trading, futures trading, access to real time prices, numerous ways to fund an account and 24/7 support. These services eliminate many of the hurdles that stop non-professionals from entering the crypto market. Another such pioneer is of course Blockchain Capital. It features over eighty blockchain-focused companies in its portfolio and over $300 million in assets that are under their manager. The firm combines its experience in the financial sector and ability to recognize when to utilize blockchain technology to its advantage, backing the companies it sees as able to make a daring change in the marketplace. Bitfury offers a variety of products used to manage many cryptocurrency operations, including high-power computing units, crypto-infrastructure and blockchain management tools. Solutions include Crystal, a blockchain investigation tool, the Tardis server for bitcoin mining, several editions of cooling units and more.

New players in town

The known players in this market constantly get challenged by new companies that are seeing the potential of cryptocurrency. CoinTracker lets users connect all of their crypto exchanges, wallets and platforms to automatically and continuously synchronise token balances and transactions, allowing complete control over their portfolio and have guidance for their taxation. The dashboard can connect over 300 wallets and exchanges, and with support for more than 2500 cryptocurrencies, CoinTracker has proven value for those investing in the crypto market. Uphold is among the more recent crypto management platforms to appear on the foreground. They offer support for several varieties of cryptocurrencies, fiat currencies, stablecoins and precious metals. Features of Uphold include easy funding through bank accounts or debit cards, instant conversions between digital currencies and fiat currencies, blockchain access, and earning percentages on digital currency portfolios, with debit cards and low-cost credit loans being offered as well.

Environmentally engaged crypto companies

Chia Net is leading the cryptocurrency revolution into a sustainable and environmentally engaged future. The company practices farming blocks instead of mining by utilizing available space on hard disk drives around the world as opposed to using computing power as a resource. Its decentralized network analyzes hashes across hard drives to find and award a newly farmed hash to a matched user, making sure that there’s a lot less energy consumption in general. Eating meat-free meals, switching to a green energy provider or riding a bike to work can earn you ECOs which you can spend in our new sustainable marketplace to buy ecological experiences, services and goods. This is a new way to track, measure and reward sustainability and ecological awareness so that now you get rewarded for your engagement.

ECO coins are stored in digital wallets that can be accessed through a mobile platform. Sustainable actions are verified by inspectors, through smart IOT integration (e.g. a smart thermostat linked to your phone) and by certified vendors.