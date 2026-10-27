SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, October 26, the San Francisco District Attorney announced that a jury convicted Sandra Alvarado-Puentes, 32. This follows an incident on December 12, 2026, when Alvarado-Puentes collided with another vehicle on US 101 northbound north of 17th Street. A jury found her guilty of two counts. This includes one count of driving under the influence, violating section 23152(a), and one count of driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher, violating Section 23152(b).

Around 8:30 p.m. on December 12, 2026, a California Highway Patrol officer arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a traffic collision and found Ms. Alvarado-Puentes’ disabled vehicle sitting in the far-left lane. The officer took her to a safe location away from the highway. The officer initiated a Driving Under the Influence investigation, during which she performed poorly. She also refused to take a breath test. She was later given a blood test, which revealed Alvarado-Puentes had a blood alcohol content over 0.08 at the time of the accident. She was then arrested.

The California Highway Patrol conducted the investigation. The District Attorney’s Felony DUI Vertical Prosecution Unit oversaw the case. This office is funded by a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grant given to the California Office of Traffic Safety.