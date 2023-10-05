SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Thursday, October 5, the arrest of a suspect involved in an aggravated assault and robbery that left a man dead on August 24. The SFPD reported at approximately 9:31 p.m., officers from Richmond District responded to the 3900 block of Balboa Street to investigate a reported robbery and aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, officers found a 60-year-old male lying unconscious on the ground. Officers summoned medics to the scene that transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Night Investigations Unit conducted the initial investigation, and upon being notified that the victim died from injuries sustained, the case was transferred to the SFPD Homicide Detail.

Members of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail identified a person of interest, developed probable cause, and obtained a warrant for the arrest of Santos De La Rosa, 22. On October 4, officers from the San Francisco Police Department located and arrested De La Rosa in Hollister, CA. He was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on the charges of 187 PC (murder), 211 PC (robbery), and 245(a)(1) PC (aggravated assault).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.