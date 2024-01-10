Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Nominees Unveiled

HOLLYWOOD—The Golden Globes are over, and now the analysis of where things are headed as we reach the pinnacle of awards shows, The Oscars can begin. Why? On Wednesday, January 10, the 2024 nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were revealed and there are some interesting developments. The contenders were revealed on Wednesday, January 10 by actor Kumail Nanjiani and actress Issa Rae.

“Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” led the pack with 4 nominations apiece including the big one for Cast in a Motion Picture. Followed close behind were “American Fiction” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 3 nominations each. Important to point out Rae could walk away with a trophy as part of the cast for “Barbie” and “American Fiction.” So what were the surprises? Um Sandra Huller missing for “Anatomy of a Fall” for Lead Actress. That movie is wickedly good and her missing the cut is interesting.

Similar sentiment for “Saltburn” and its star Barry Keoghan who was fantastic in the role not earning a nomination for Lead Actor stunned me. Leonardo DiCaprio being kept off the list for Lead Actor for his work in “Killers of the Flower Moon” that was a big omission I didn’t expect. “The Color Purple” earned an Outstanding Performance by Cast in a Motion Picture nod, despite ONLY 1 of its stars earning a nomination. I think it means Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson might not be making the Oscar cut in 2 weeks.

The acting race for movies is full of surprises because who was missing: Greta Lee for “Past Lives,” Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore for “May December.” Perhaps the biggest omission is Charles Melton for his supporting role in “May December” over Sterling K. Brown for “American Fiction.” Something tells me that Melton will still sneak into that Oscar race which will make things very interesting.

Another surprise is Penelope Cruz earning a nomination for Supporting Actress in “Ferrari” likely taking a slot that would have gone to Moore for “May December.” I still have to digest these nominations because there are more surprises in 2024 than I can recall in a ton of years where I easily see “Oppenheimer” winning the Cast prize, with a slight upset potentially being “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

What is with Jeremy Strong not making the cut for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “Succession?” He was fantastic and totally overlooked for Matthew Macfadyen who is a supporting character, not a lead, no matter how much people want to push him into that race. A list of this year’s nominees are listed below:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

-“Barbie”

-“American Fiction”

-“The Color Purple”

-“Killers of the Flower Moon”

-“Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

-Annette Bening “Nyad”

-Lily Gladstone “Killers of the Flower Moon”

-Carey Mulligan “Maestro”

-Margot Robbie “Barbie”

-Emma Stone “Poor Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

-Bradley Cooper “Maestro”

-Colman Domingo “Rustin”

-Paul Giamatti “The Holdovers”

-Cillian Murphy “Oppenheimer”

-Jeffrey Wright “American Fiction”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

-Emily Blunt “Oppenheimer”

-Danielle Brooks “The Color Purple”

-Penelope Cruz “Ferrari”

-Jodie Foster “Nyad”

-Da’Vine Joy Randolph “The Holdovers”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

-Sterling K Brown “American Fiction”

-Willem Dafoe “Poor Things”

-Robert Downey Jr. “Oppenheimer”

-Ryan Gosling “Barbie”

-Robert De Niro “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

-“Succession”

-“The Crown”

-“The Gilded Age”

-“The Last of Us”

-“The Morning Show”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

-Jennifer Aniston “The Morning Show”

-Elizabeth Debicki “The Crown”

-Bella Ramsey “The Last of Us”

-Keri Russell “The Diplomat”

-Sarah Snook “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

-Brian Cox “Succession”

-Billy Crudup “The Morning Show”

-Kieran Culkin “Succession”

-Matthew Macfadyen “Succession”

-Pedro Pascal “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

-“Abbott Elementary”

-“Barry”

-“The Bear”

-“Only Murders in the Building”

-“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

-Alex Borstein “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

-Rachel Brosnahan “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

-Quinta Brunson “Abbott Elementary”

-Ayo Edebiri “The Bear”

-Hannah Waddingham “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

-Brett Goldstein “Ted Lasso”

-Bill Hader “Barry”

-Ebon Moss-Bachrach “The Bear”

-Jason Sudeikis “Ted Lasso”

-Jeremy Allen White “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

-Uzo Aduba “Painkiller”

-Kathryn Hahn “Tiny Beautiful Things”

-Brie Larson “Lessons in Chemistry”

-Bel Powley “A Small Light”

-Ali Wong “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

-Matt Bomer “Fellow Travelers”

-Jon Hamm “Fargo”

-David Oyelowo “Lawman: Bass Reeves”

-Tony Shalhoub “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

-Steven Yeun “Beef”

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be handed out on Sunday, February 24 in Los Angeles. Actress Barbra Streisand will receive the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award. The ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. EST and will air live on Netflix. Oh, I miss the days when the ceremony aired on TBS and TNT and not all these streaming services that people have to buy or purchase to watch a single ceremony or show.