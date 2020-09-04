CALIFORNIA — On Monday, Aug. 31, a controversial Senate Bill (SB-145) regarding sex offender registration passed both chambers.

Introduced by Sen. Scott Wiener and co-sponsored by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and Equality California (CA), SB-145 amended the registration penalties for these offenders. It leaves registry penalties to the discretion of a judge if the accused has a clean record and the minor they molested is within a 10-year range of their age.

Before this bill passed, discretion before a judge was already offered to first-time offenders who molested a minor within that 10-year range and who were involved in vaginal intercourse, favoring heteronormative sex. Any other forms of sex weren’t granted the same discretion before a judge until the bill was amended.

SB-145 was written to level the playing field for LGBTQ sex offenders. According to Equality CA, the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, Sen. Wiener has been working to amend sex offender policies for years now with intentions to end discrimination against LGBTQ people in registry penalties.

The bill still adheres to the pre-existing minimum age of a minor being 14 years old, meaning the most extreme case of this bill playing out would be a 14-year-old minor and a 24-year-old offender.

Since Wednesday, Sept. 2, SB-145 has lit up Twitter with harsh criticism.

According to various tweets and articles responding to SB-145, it seems that many misconceptions of the bill are circulating online.

Although SB-145 throws out the mandatory registry of a first-time-sex offender who falls within that 10-year range of the minor, the ultimate decision rests on the judge.