SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, May 11, the San Francisco Art Alliance along with San Francisco mayor London Breed penned a letter to congress asking for coronavirus financial relief aid. The letter was an effort between the group to bring together 23 US mayors to ask congress for financial aid for artists, art companies, and art workers who have been affected by the coronavirus financially.

The SFAA is a loose partnership between 15 of San Francisco’s larger arts companies and organizations. They look to secure funding for local artists and organizations after citing reports from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and Americans for the Arts. Americans for the Arts states on their website that as of May 13, the arts had lost $4.98 billion nationally.

The Alliance themselves also conducted their own survey they called the San Francisco Covid-19 Impact Survey. The survey gathered data from 145 different organizations in the San Francisco area that spanned across all art disciplines. They later shared those results with the San Francisco Chronicle.

The survey showed that as of March 20, various organizations reported a $21.4 million loss in income. This survey also predicts that if the shutdown continues until mid-September–like some predict– that these same groups could lose $47.8 million.

The letter itself asks for aid to help lessen the financial blow to these organizations and local artists. It asks congress for things such as an extension of unemployment insurance and an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program. This new extension of the Small Business Administration’s program would ensure that artists and varying art organizations would be encompassed under the program.