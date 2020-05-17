SAN FRANCISCO—SF is currently considering raising health insurance costs for nearly 47,000 employees and retirees. During a meeting on Thursday, May 14, almost two dozen employees and labor leaders spoke out against the increase. The meeting was being held by the San Francisco Board of Health. Many of the demonstrator’s concerns centered around current financial hardships and the possible tool an increase in their health insurance could have.

Current city employees have the option between five plans. The plans can cost employees anywhere from $48 to $1,393. These plans vary in coverage as well. A single person can obtain the cheaper plans, while those with multiple dependents have to shill out for the more expansive plans.

The proposed changes have yet to be set in stone, but some ideas have floated around the Board of Health. All of the coverages vary in increase. Employees with city-backed coverage could see increases from 3.6% to 9%. One plan that drew eyer from workers was a motion to raise co-pays on those with Kaiser Permanente plans, effectively raising co-pays for 62% of city workers. However, after consideration the Board agreed not to raise out of pocket expenses.

Reasonings for the increases differ between each healthcare provider. A spokesman for Kaiser said in a statement that the rates, “represent our efforts to sustain and deliver high-quality health care for all our members over the long term, and reflect the expected costs of providing coverage for our members.” Blue Shield spokeswoman sited in her statement the rise in prescription cost as the reason for the price hike.

At the moment, the Board of Health hasn’t voted on any final plan. The group has decided to revisit the issue on May 28. The Board has to have a formalized plan for approval by July.