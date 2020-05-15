SAN FRANCISCO—Filming throughout California has halted with the coronavirus pandemic that led to shelter-in-place orders throughout the country. Studios and film lots in the Bay Area became empty as the lockdown took hold of the industry. On May 12, some local San Francisco film organizations received aid during closures in the form of grants.

It was announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences who is bestowing a number of San Francisco and Bay Area film organizations with an emergency version of their FilmCraft and FilmWatch grants. AMPAS is known as being the entity that runs the Oscars, but the group also runs its own charitable wing. The organization is using their annual grants during the coronavirus hardship.

San Francisco resident Marcus Hu and the grants committee chair told the SF Chronicle, “Our directives were for diversity and inclusion in the decision-making process — obviously this was an emergency fund set up for COVID.” He also went on to say that it was “really heartening to see so many of the Bay Area festivals recognized.”

Some of those who received grants included SFFilm, Frameline, CAAMFest, and the San Francisco Silent Film Festival. A total of 96 different organizations received grant money, with rewards ranging from $5,000 to $200,000. AMPAS awarded $2.5 million in grant funds. That is $2 million more than what they usually award each year.