SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, March 18, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on its Facebook page that it responded to a reported structure fire at 7:56 a.m. Engine 33 arrived on the scene two minutes after dispatch and declared this a one-alarm fire with flames and heavy black smoke visible from the second-story window and roof.

Engine 33 entered the home, searching for victims and extinguishing the fire alongside additional #SFFD units. The fast response helped keep this fire from spreading to the adjoining buildings.

The fire was contained at 8:26 a.m. with no injuries and two displaced at this time, and the fire is currently under investigation.

“Thank you to our community, #SFFDEMS, and @sfpd for your support and assistance during this fire,” the SFFD said in a statement.