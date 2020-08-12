SAN FRANCISCO—Anthony Strong, the owner of Prairie, a San Francisco Italian restaurant in the Mission District, has battled to keep business running since March 16, the day shelter-in-place orders were announced. He transformed his restaurant into a grocery store, an essential business which allows indoor activity. Despite this effort, the Prairie will close on Friday, August 14.

In April, Strong decided that the restaurant turned grocery store was making too small a profit, and this ultimately led to his decision to close.

The San Francisco restaurant industry has been devastated by the pandemic, relying entirely on takeout and delivery orders to remain in business. Anthony Strong was aware that his restaurant would struggle immensely when restaurants saturated the market with takeout and delivery.

Instead of closing his new business immediately, having previously worked as executive chef for the well-known Delfina Restaurant Group in San Francisco and as owner of a delivery-only business, he decided to pursue a grocery business model with his experience in food service.

Photos of empty grocery store shelves inspired him. “I thought maybe we can help people get their hands on all the stuff that’s going to be out in the grocery stores, like pasta, pasta sauces, beans, TP,” Strong told the SF Chronicle. “Even though we didn’t use most of them in our actual restaurant, I started to research and make plans to bring in products.”

He called the new business idea “Prairie General Store.” It was open Monday to Friday, from 10 AM to 7PM. The tables where guests once dined held dozens of products: Spanish chorizo, bottles of puttanesca sauce, jars of lentil soup, dry pasta, canned beans, and almonds.

According to Amy Graff, an SF Chronicle journalist, Prairie General Store delivered loaves of bread daily. The store sells fresh meats from “bacon to whole chicken” and includes a varied alcohol section.

Anthony Strong, mindful of health orders aimed at preventing the spread of COVID, stocked the tables with toilet paper, wipes and gallons of common sanitizer and hand soap.

Prairie General Store also has been selling meal kits. Prairie’s pastry chef Alison Sullivan has put together a “rhubarb cream pie” kit, and created a YouTube video uploaded on May 24 to guide customers through each step to making a “delicious spring rhubarb cream pie.”

“One thing being a small independent solo operation has taught me in a year is to take some punches, figure stuff out and make quick decisions on the fly,” he said over a month before the last day of business.

Like San Francisco restaurants, Prairie General Store was dependent on orders and curbside pick up.

“We offer our own quirky version of curbside pickup, which for us means pulling up at the side door on San Carlos, laying on the horn and telling us your name, and then we pop your order in your trunk.”

The last week of business aimed at selling everything in the inventory has been busy. Art history student and server, Ella, says she will be going back to Los Angeles once the business closes. She said that there were 13-15 employees working through this last push.

Prairie opened in 2018 on 19th and Carlos streets. Earlier this year, Strong was building a new room in the restaurant for private dinners, but when news of a global pandemic began to circulate in February, he realized that this plan was not going to happen. Now the entire business will be abandoned, and the remaining employees will be let go.