SAN FRANCISCO—On March 14, it was revealed that the city of San Francisco and the Department of Human Resources (DHR) announced that it opened its first City Career Center at City Hall’s Room 110. The space serves as the main onboarding point for newly-hired city employees and the principal career development location for current employees.

According to a news release from the Mayor’s Office, this is unique for San Francisco employment, the Career Center is an integral component of San Francisco’s broader strategy to streamline and create more transparency in the hiring process, remove barriers to hiring, and create better access and awareness about the various pathway programs the City offers for prospective employees.

Staff at the Career Center will assist candidates in navigating the city’s hiring process and offer a wide range of resources, including information on how to prepare for the civil service examination process. The City Hall extension for DHR will serve as a drop-in center for one-on-one career counseling and an access point for both applicants and city employees to receive tips on how to write a resume and interview, among other services.

Through the Government Operations Recovery Initiative (GovOps), a government efficiency operation launched by the Mayor of San Francisco and led by the Offices of the City Administrator, Controller, and DHR, San Francisco has seen big improvements in hiring times over the last year and a half. This initiative has improved contracting and financial operations, making city government more efficient and effective in delivering services for residents.

The achievements of hiring initiatives by GovOps include a nearly 50 percent increase in applicants for vacant city positions and 36 percent decrease in the vacancy rate compared to the previous year.

“We are thrilled to launch the City and County of San Francisco Career Center. This is the culmination of years of work to ensure that we are able to effectively recruit new employees to the City workforce and retain our employees by supporting them throughout their career with the City — and this is just the beginning,” said Carol Isen, Human Resources Director.

In April 2022, the city launched a new Careers website and DHR recorded over 1.8 million unique visits to the page in calendar year 2023, the highest since San Francisco started recording visitor data.

“The City Career Center is an intentional and proactive approach to economic and workforce development,” said Vince Courtney Jr., Assistant to the Business Manager, Northern California District Council of Laborers. “The grand opening coupled with continuing equitable training pathways like Apprenticeships marks the beginning of a journey towards empowering local workers with the knowledge and expertise necessary to excel in their chosen fields and paves the way to good-paying jobs, including union jobs.”

As of March 1, 2024, the City and County of San Francisco has 35,200 full-time employees — the largest workforce in San Francisco’s history. For details about the new City Career Center and to learn about job opportunities in the area visit here.