SAN FRANCISCO — The SF Police Commission unanimously voted to repeal its gender-based dress code on Wednesday, December 2.

Police Chief Bill Scott stated that an updated policy is “warranted to better reflect social standards that are both more enlightened and better informed about the diverse communities we are sworn to protect and serve,” a spokesperson told the San Francisco Examiner.

Updating the dress code policy has been underway since the previous year.

In early June of 2020, the SF Examiner reported that Rubin Rhodes, a police officer, was sent home after wearing earrings on-duty, which is not allowed for male officers. Rhodes said it is “nonsensical” and asked “Why would you send somebody home for an earring?”

The last time the dress code policy was updated was in April 2007, almost 13 years ago. Regarding earrings, the 2007 policies stated that female officers can wear one earring per ear and must be either “plain metal, gold or silver colored” but forbid earrings that hang.

Aside from Police Chief Scott, San Francisco Mayor London Breed also said there should be changes made. A spokesperson told the SF Examiner that she believes that the policy is obsolete and wants everyone “free from discrimination and unequal policies in the workplace.”

Police Chief Bill Scott will soon issue a new bulletin with the updated policies and requirements.