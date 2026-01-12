SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, January 7, 37-year-old Minneapolis, Minnesota resident, mother and poet Renee Nicole Macklin Good was slain in her hometown by an ICE agent that led to nationwide protests, including, protests across San Francisco Bay Area. Protests included San Francisco’s Mission District, which is the central hotspot for immigrants.

Also, across the bay in the East Bay over in Oakland, dozens upon dozens were criticizing federal agents, who argued the slaying to be a form of self-defense.

At 6:30 p.m., approximately 200 protestors gathered outside of the ICE Field Office at 630 Sansome Street in the Financial District (FiDi) of San Francisco.

Good was acting as a ‘legal observer,’ that was fatally shot to death in her own vehicle during a federal immigration operation on January 7, as she was seen trying to drive away from ICE agents.

According to Homeland Secretary Kristi Noemi and President Donald J. Trump, Good was a ‘”professional agitator,’{” who was “stalking and impeding” the ICE agents. They noted she “weaponized her vehicle” and attempted to run over an ICE agent, but they fired back at her in self-defense.

Both eyewitnesses and video footage have shown that Good was attempting to drive off when the ICE agent fired into her vehicle. Local officials have called for a criminal investigation into the incident, arguing that the agent behaved recklessly.