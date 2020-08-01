SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, August 1, San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) announced via social media that they will be offering a front door pick-up service in mid of August. SFPL uploaded a statement with details via their website.

According to the statement, the pick-up service, as known as “SFPL To Go” will be launching on Monday, August 10, at SFPL’s main library which is located at 100 Larkin Street, in the city of San Francisco. On Tuesday, August 11, the service will be starting at the Excelsior Branch which is located at 4400 Mission Street. The statement notes that the service at other branches will be coming soon.

SFPL listed three steps for the patrons to pick up the items from the libraries safely. First, people can request a book, DVD, audiobook, LP, or any other items through their account on sfpl.org or, email info@sfpl.org. People can also call at 415.557.4400. After place a hold, the patrons should check their mailbox, inbox, or phone for notification about the request’s status. When the item is ready, people need to pick up their item at the location with face covering. They must maintain six feet of social distance while waiting in a line. The service desk will ask the patron’s name and last four digits of the library card to check the information.

For more details, visit the SFPL website.