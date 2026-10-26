SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, October 24, the San Francisco Fire Department reported they battled a one-alarm fire at 9:30 a.m. San Francisco Fire Engine 23 was en route to a medical emergency when an occupant flagged them down to report an active fire in an apartment at a three-story residential building.

Engine 23 immediately shifted to fire suppression and made sure another engine was assigned to the original medical call. The crew quickly went to work extinguishing the fire.

Along with the response of additional SFFD units, officials kept the fire confined to a single unit with no extension to adjoining units or structures. There were no injuries reported. It is not yet known whether any residents will be displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.