SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, October 18, the San Francisco Fire Department battled a one-alarm fire that was reported at 12:49 p.m. on 20th Avenue between Irving and Judah Streets. At 12:59 p.m. the fire was reported contained and extinguished. The public was alerted to avoid the area as fire crews would be on the block for an extended amount of time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to Fort Funston just before 6 p.m. for a report of two adults and two dogs off the cliffside, north of the hang glider deck. Officials deployed coastal rescue units as well as a drone to assist in the rescue.

Firefighters successfully rescued both adults and both dogs. One additional adult bystander who had assisted with one of the initial dog rescues prior to our arrival was also assisted off the cliffside by firefighters. There were no injuries reports to the adults or dogs during the incident.