SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, March 12, the San Francisco Police Department battled a one-alarm fire at a property on 825 Post Street. The fire was reported at 11:41 p.m.

The first arriving engine company, #SFFDE03, observed heavy fire from the second-floor window that extended to the third floor of this four-story multi-residential building.

One child and two adults were rescued from the fire escape by #SFFDE03 as flames and heat moved close to them. The fire grew to encompass the second and third floors, with multiple rescues from the interior and roof of the structure.

A child and one adult were injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the San Francisco Fire Investigation Task Force, which is normal for a fire of this size.

Shalma Movassaghi posted the following message on Facebook: “Thank you for your bravery and heroism last night. I watched you save many lives, families, and their beloved companion animals. We are so thankful for your service and protection of our loved ones.”