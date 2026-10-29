SAN FRANCISCO—Around 5:10 a.m. on October 28, 2026, the San Francisco Fire Department was notified of a 1-alarm commercial fire in the 900 block of Peralta Avenue in the Bernal Heights neighborhood. The San Francisco Police Department also responded. Firefighters spent an hour fighting the fire before bringing it under control.

The fire was confined to the building where it started. No injuries have been reported, but 8 people were displaced. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire and have not released further details to the public. According to the SFPD, the Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire. The fire occurred near the Alemany Farmer’s Market and the Dream Sign, a historic landmark at 910 Peralta Avenue.