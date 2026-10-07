SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, October 4, the San Francisco Fire Department investigated a boat crash. The incident was reported at 8:34 p.m., when the SFFD was requested for mutual aid by the United States Coast Guard to the area of Brooks Island near Richmond Marina for reports of a boat crash with four injured individuals on board in shallow water.

San Francisco Fire Department Rescue Boat 35 and Rescue Boat 2 responded to the scene along with a United States Coast Guard rescue boat and United States Coast Guard helicopter. Crews located the vessel perched on top of a jetty-style rock structure in the water with four adults with serious to moderate injuries.

One adult was taken by helicopter to a trauma center. Three additional adults were transported by ground ambulance from the city of Richmond Marina Yacht Club to local hospitals for care.

Additional media requests related to this should go to the United States Coast Guard. The SFFD continues to showcase flexibility and assisting with emergencies in various communities.