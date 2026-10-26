SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, October 24, just after 9 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Francisco Street for a reported vehicle collision.

Engine 28 arrived first and found a vehicle that had struck parked cars and a multi-residential structure, compromising a residential gas main. SFFD paramedics assessed two adults from the vehicle. Both had minor injuries and declined transport to a hospital.

Firefighters worked with the San Francisco Police Department, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (DEM), and Pacific Gas & Electric on a coordinated shelter-in-place for the 2800 block of Francisco Street. DEM issued an alert advising residents to shelter in place.

The gas leak was mitigated by excavating the street and shutting off the main. The incident was resolved in a little over one hour, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted. All occupants were informed and assisted by PG&E.

PG&E remains on scene working with community partners to restore gas service to the three-story residential building. The SFPD is investigating the collision.