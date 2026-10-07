SAN FRANCISCO—On October 1, 2026, the San Francisco Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in 2016 homicide. The SFPD reported on September 30, 2016, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 700 block of Ellis Street. Upon their arrival, they located the victim, 24-year-old San Francisco resident Mitchell Warren, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers and personnel with the San Francisco Fire Department rendered aid to the victim, and paramedics transported him to San Francisco General Hospital for life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving efforts by medical staff, Warren died from his injuries and was declared deceased at the hospital.

The investigation located surveillance video of the suspect showing them riding on the handlebars of a bicycle. The individual pedaling the bicycle has already been identified.

The SFPD is offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to the identification and filing of charges against the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Mitchell Davis Warren.

Anyone with details regarding this case can contact the SFPD Homicide Detail at 415-553-1145 or the Department Operations Center at 415-553-1071. Person(s) with information about this case wishing to remain anonymous may call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning your message with “SFPD.”