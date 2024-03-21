SAN FRANCISCO—On March 20, 2024, the SFPD announced that it has increased the reward for information regarding two homicides that occurred in 2016.

The SFPD reported on December 16, 2016, at approximately 8:46 p.m., a shooting transpired on the northwest corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue resulting in the murders of Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie Wayne Tate (AKA: Tennessee), age 51. McCollum and Tate were shot while inside a wooden box they used as living quarters on the street.

Back in October 2019, the SFPD authorized a $25,000 reward for any information that could lead to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) in this case. The reward was increased to $100,000. In April 2021, a forensic artist produced a sketch of a person of interest in the murders.

In March 2024, the SFPD authorized a $200,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Lindsay Elaine McCollum and Eddie Wayne Tate.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest, or has information regarding the murders can contact the SFPD Homicide Detail at 1-415-553-1145 or after hours at the Department Operations Center at 1-415-553-1071 or call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.