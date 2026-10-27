SAN FRANCISCO—Around 1:06 a.m. on October 25, San Francisco Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Ellis Street in the Tenderloin District after receiving a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. At the scene, officers found an injured man with life-threatening injuries and provided medical aid. Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department transported the victim to a hospital, where he later died from injuries. The name of the victim has not been disclosed.

Officers determined the driver fled the scene before arrival and the SFPD Homicide Detail commenced a homicide investigation that involved tracking the vehicle, which was located in Treasure Island. Detectives discovered the vehicle was stopped for another traffic violation by California Highway Patrol officers, who were informed of the homicide under investigation. The SFPD determined probable cause to arrest the driver, an adult woman, and towed the vehicle from the scene for evidence collection.

She was taken to the San Francisco County Jail and processed for homicide, a violation of Section 187(a) of the California Penal Code. The driver’s name has not been released to the public because of the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411.