SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that transpired in the Park District on September 17. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:03 a.m., officers from Park District responded to the 500 block of Twin Peaks Blvd. regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the case. No arrest has been made in the investigation. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.