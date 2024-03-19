SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, March 18, the San Francisco Police Department revealed they are investigating a homicide that occurred on March 17, at approximately 6:02 a.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Dakota Street on a report of an unconscious female adult lying on the ground.

The SFPD reported that officers met with medics after arriving on the scene where the victim was pronounced dead. No details about the victim have been disclosed to the public. Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail arrived on scene and are leading this open and active investigation.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.