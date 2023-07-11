SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on July 4 at 10:30 p.m. on Jamestown Avenue and Ingalls Street.

The SFPD reported that officers assigned to the Bayview Station responded to a report of a shooting. After arriving on the scene, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Aid was provided to the victim and medics transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim later died at the hospital. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail are leading this investigation.

No arrest has been made and this remains an open investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.