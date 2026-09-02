SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is highlighting that September is Pedestrian Safety Month. The Police Department is reminding motorists to slow down and be alert for individuals walking on the roads.

By taking extra precautions, it can help protect pedestrians and keep the streets safe.

Drivers should…

-Know and follow the speed limit.

-Slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for people walking at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

-Avoid distractions such as using a mobile device. Keep your focus on the road.

Pedestrians should…

-When available, use marked crosswalks at signals where drivers anticipate foot traffic.

-Always walk on the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic.

-Look both ways and make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.