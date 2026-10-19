SAN FRANCISCO—At around 8:38 p.m. on October 16, officers from the San Francisco Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Street. The shooting was near the Star King Elementary School and the Potrero Terrace Housing Complex in the Potrero Hill neighborhood. Officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. and provided medical aid.

Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department arrived and provided emergency medical treatment to the victim, but the wounds were fatal. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed. Investigators from the SFPD’s Homicide Detail are conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”