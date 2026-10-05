SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, September 30, the San Francisco Police Department announced that they seized over 130 grams of narcotics and made 84 arrests during joint operation with the FBI, San Francisco Sheriff’s Office during a Drug Market Agency Coordination Center around the Tenderloin, Northern, Mission, Central and Southern Districts. The operation was focused on fugitives with outstanding arrest warrants.

The one-day operation throughout the region was a part of DMACC’s ongoing efforts to halt narcotic sales and drug markets in the area. Of the 84 arrests made, the vast majority included narcotics violations, and 38 individuals arrested had arrest warrants. Police officers located and seized a total of 130.6 grams of narcotics.

The operation, which included SFPD officers from FRET, the DMACC Enforcement Team, Tenderloin Station Patrol, Tenderloin Station Plainclothes, Southern Station Patrol, Mission Station Patrol, Mission Station Plainclothes, SFPD Honda Unit, and the SFSO focused their efforts for the operation on the Market Street corridor, Mission, South of Market (SOMA) and Tenderloin areas.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should call the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.