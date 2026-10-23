SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department’s Traffic Unit will conduct a Driving Under the Influence Saturation Operation on Friday, October 23, 2026. It will run from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Officers will be looking for signs of impairment by drugs or alcohol, and at certain locations, specially trained officers will evaluate those suspected of driving under the influence.

A driving under the influence arrest can result in mandatory classes and prison time. It can also lead to fees, other expenses, and fines totaling more than $10,000. Impaired driving can result from more than alcohol. This includes cannabis products, as well as over-the-counter and prescription drugs.

The SFPD has also advised citizens on how to drive safely after consuming alcohol. They should assign a sober driver who will not drink and will ensure everyone arrives home safely. Citizens should also consider taxis, public transportation, or rideshare apps such as Lyft and Uber as safe alternatives. Citizens should also act as responsible hosts by ensuring guests have safe, sober ways to get home and by offering non-alcoholic beverage options. Residents of the city should not let their family or friends drive while under the influence and should instead arrange safe rides home and take away their keys.

Citizens of San Francisco should not drive while distracted or impaired by drugs and alcohol. If they intend to take medications that have a label warning about driving under the influence or drink, they should allow a sober person to drive. 9-1-1 should be called if citizens see a person who appears to be under the influence driving.

The locations where officers will be stationed have not been disclosed. In 2024, 1,311 people died in crashes that involved alcohol impairment, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This operation is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through a grant given to the California Office of Traffic