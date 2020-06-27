SAN FRANCISCO—A driver in San Francisco on the Highway 101, on Thursday, June 25, reported having his car shot at while driving home. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. The driver identified as Wil Otero, was driving with his 87-year-old mother at the time of the incident.

Otero indicated that as he headed toward the 9th Street exit on northbound Highway 101, an object suddenly struck his window, which he believed to be a rock at first. According to Otero, his mother looked up at the overpass, and that’s when Otero saw three people, who appeared to be carrying something, run away. He reported that the objects the suspects were holding were guns, but he believes they were bb guns since the bullet didn’t go through the windshield.

Otero said that no one was hurt in the incident, but claims that the car next to him was also hit and swerved, but they did not collide. There were no reports of any injuries.

The San Francisco Police Department and the California Highway Patrol have been notified about the incident and are investigating. A motive for the incident or the identities of the suspects are unknown.

Authorities did go to the overpass where the incident occurred to investigate, but they did not find any evidence.

Shooting Scare On Highway 101 was originally published on San Francisco News