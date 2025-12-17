SANTA MONICA—On December 17, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) announced that Acting Police Chief, Darrick Jacob has been named to hold a permanent position as Santa Monica Police Chief. Chief Jacob was named Acting Police Chief on August 25, after then Chief Bautista resigned without notice.



The new Chief of Police is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science and earned his Master’s degree in Public Administration from CSU, Northridge.



His law enforcement career began in 1996 with CSU Northridge Police Department. He then joined the Los Angeles Police Department and worked there from 2001-2004. He joined SMPD in 2004 and has been there ever since. He has moved up the ranks completing Tactical Instructor training and has worked in a multitude of positions until 2008 when promoted to Sergeant.



In 2013, Sgt. Jacob was promoted to Lieutenant where he worked as the Watch Commander for patrol, and in several other command/instructional positions. Lt. Jacob was promoted to Deputy Chief of Police in 2020.



He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), The California Police Chiefs Association, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), and The Police Executive Research Forum (PERF).