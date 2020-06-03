UNITED STATES—The coronavirus pandemic is one that has caused so many problems across the globe, and the threat of economic decline is imminent. As such, it has become more important than ever to take steps that are going to help you financially. Saving money, being more frugal, and cutting costs wherever you can is something you are going to need to think hard about as much as possible.

One of the big factors that can set us back a lot of money in our daily lives is buying car insurance, and people are always looking for ways of reducing costs and finding providers offering lower prices. Indeed, it is not just drivers who are working to reduce the cost of their car insurance, it seems that insurance companies are also taking steps to do this as well. Incredibly, there have been reports that some companies are considering a reduction to their insurance premiums.

Reports emerged this week that car insurance giants State Farm is taking unprecedented steps to try to ease the pressure and global impact of coronavirus. It emerged that the company has assessed trends, and is working tirelessly to reduce auto insurance rates in as many states as possible. In some cases, these reductions have been by up to 11%, saving customers an accumulative total of $2.2 billion!

This is something that is going to have a massive impact on customers all across the country, and is a hugely positive step in helping ease the financial burden of coronavirus. There are a lot of things that play a part in this, and we can only hope that other insurance companies also decide to follow suit.

However, it is not just insurance companies that are having a say, but customers as well. If you are not lucky enough to be insured by State Farm, then you have a decision to make. Luckily, switching providers is pretty common practice for a lot of drivers, so it’s not something that is particularly difficult. Here are some of the things that you need to be careful about if you are serious about switching insurance providers.

Know When to Switch

Knowing when to change can be a challenge, and a lot of it is guesswork, but there are a few things you can look out for that are going to help you make the right decision here.

Switch instead of renewing

When your old policy has run out, the common step to take is to renew, as it is a simple and hassle-free process. However, you can actually save quite a bit of money by making a switch to a different provider instead of renewing.

You can still switch with a claim

Something else you need to keep in mind is that you can switch providers even if you are in the middle of a claim, and this is really great. In fact, you can do this with no issues, and no penalty, and your new premium will go through as it normally would.

Don’t switch if you’ve just had an accident

But, you have to remember not to switch to a new provider if you have recently got into an accident, because a lot of the time it will not be worth it. It can raise your rates and make it more difficult to save money in the process.

Mistakes to Avoid

There are also mistakes you need to avoid when you are looking to switch insurance providers, and it is important that you do as much as possible to try to avoid these mistakes. You want a smooth transition that is going to save you money in the long run, so these are some of the things you need to avoid.

Not confirming what the new policy contains

This is something that so many people overlook when they are looking to change providers. Some companies offer a lower rate, but they may well offer less coverage as a result, and this is something you need to look into before you get started.

Leaving a gap

The last thing you want is to have a gap between your old coverage ending and your new coverage starting. This is something you are going to need to focus on as much as possible, and there are a lot of issues here, such as what if you have an accident before your new policy kicks in? Make sure your new policy starts as soon as the old one ends.

Failing to cancel your old policy

This is something that actually happens more than you would think, and it is important to make sure you focus on doing as much as possible to ensure that this is sorted out. If you forget to cancel your old policy this can wind up impacting your credit score.

Missing out on a refund

We bet you didn’t know that you can, in some circumstances, get a refund on any coverage you don’t use, specifically if you paid up front. This is something that a lot of people aren’t aware of and so don’t actually take advantage of; it’s also something that can help to save you valuable pennies long-term.

As you can see, there is a lot to consider when you are looking to change your car insurance policies, but this is something that you can use to help you make the best of things. Make sure you look at doing what you can to get the best possible outcome, and find a policy that will make a big difference to your life in the future.