SAN FRANCISCO—On September 30, officers with the San Francisco Police Department quickly arrested a stabbing suspect. The incident was reported to officers at approximately 2:48 p.m. when they responded to the 200 block of 11th Street regarding a reported stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and located a victim suffering from apparent stab wounds and rendered aid. Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for their injuries. The name of the victim and their condition have not been disclosed to the public.

During the preliminary investigation, officers discovered the suspect was known to the victim and stabbed the victim outside the victim’s workplace before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Officers used an Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) to locate the suspect vehicle.

Within minutes, officers responded to the vehicle’s location, conducted a high-risk vehicle stop, and detained the driver.

The suspect was identified as Larry McDougal, 72. He was arrested and booked into San Francisco County Jail for aggravated assault. The SFPD indicated all information is preliminary and part of an open, active investigation. Anyone with details on the incident is asked to call the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444. Tipsters may remain anonymous.