BEVERLY HILLS—On December 30, gourmet cupcake bakery owner, and founder Candace Nelson announced the closing of her iconic bakery. The bakery that opened its first site in Beverly Hills close to 20 years ago, the famous Cupcake ATMs, and Sprinkles Cupcake Bakery’s franchise stores nationwide are now closing for good.

Candace Nelson confirmed to multiple news outlets and on her social media pages that the stores would be closing between December 2025 and January 2026.



New information indicates that all stores shuddered their doors by New Year’s Day.



According to Fortune magazine, the entire franchise was purchased by an investment group.



“Nelson sold her business to private equity firm Karp Reilly LLC in 2012 after the company had expanded to 10 locations across the country. The firm owns dozens of other companies for products including a health food home delivery service, kombucha and protein wellness shakes.”