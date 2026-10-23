MINNEAPOLIS, MN—On October 22, multiple news reports confirmed that, the person publicly known as Minnesota’s congresswoman, Rep. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar (D-MN), has been using an alias. Her birth name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. It is not clear how using an alias will affect all of the documents she signed, votes cast, decisions made, all under a fake name.

Records indicate that Rep. Ilhan Omar, 44, has represented the Democrat Party for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District since 2019. Prior legislative service places Ilham Omar in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2017-2019.

Ilhan Omar was the first person of color to serve in the Minnesota House of Representatives. In office she was preceded by Phyllis Kahn and succeeded by Mohamud Noor.

Ilhan Omar and her family reportedly came to the U.S. as asylum seekers from Mogadishu, Somalia, arriving in New York in 1995, and residing then, in Arlington, Virginia before settling in Minnesota. She became a U.S. citizen in 2000, at the age of 17.

Reports indicate that Ilhan Omar married three times. She was married to her first husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi She was then married to her brother, Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi.

According to Hennepin County records, in 2002, Ilhan Omar applied for a license to marry Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi, who then went by the name of Ahmed Abdisalan Aden. This was reportedly not a civil marriage, but a marital union according to their Muslim faith. This relationship ended in 2011. The couple reunited in 2012 and had their third child together. Hirsi and Omar divorced in 2017.

In 2019, the wife of the political consultant, Tim Mynette accused him of having a love affair with Omar. She married Tim Mynett in 2020. They are still legally married today.

The Campaign Finance Board discovered some inconsistencies in tax returns prompting an investigation into possible violations of campaign finance laws. This, coupled with the belief that the marriage between Omar and her brother, Hirsi could have been a part of an elaborate immigration scheme led to the raid of Omar and Mynett’s Washington DC home.

The FBI Raid led to legal interviews with Omar’s prior spouses, and her sister, Sahra Noor.

About the raid, the Executive Associate Director, Enforcement and Removal Operations, Thomas Homan said, “This is an ongoing investigation.”

In an exclusive interview with Fox News while, Vice President JD Vance was in Texas, he was adamant letting the powers that be do their job.

“We really want to let the law, the facts drive this. And if justice requires something else to be done, then, of course, we’ll take a step when we have to.” And “”We have very rarely had a person in Congress who seems to have such disdain and such rage at the country that gave her a better life,” Vance said. “Now, that’s not a crime.”

“But we’re going to see whether she did commit a crime. And if she did, we’re obviously going to follow the law,” he reiterated.