HOLLYWOOD—I had trepidations about seeing the new “Street Fighter” movie. Why? Many filmmakers have attempted to bring the video game classic from the 80s. All of those movies in my opinion have been terrible and when I say that I mean they were horrid. Not entertaining in the least bit and they just lacked the essence that made the video game such a classic.

Trust me, I know I played the video game daily for hours with my brothers as we had tournaments with some of our favorite characters. Yes, “Street Fighter” and “Mortal Kombat” both defined my childhood. So, would this 2026 reiteration be any better? That answer is absolutely. I liked “Street Fighter” way much than I imagined because the character development is well done.

When you think about video game adaptations, the goal is mainly to have the iconic characters but not deliver much depth to them. That does not happen here. You really get to know these characters and what makes them tick. At the core, we have brothers, Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo).

Here is the thing, do you need to be a fan of the video game to understand some of the narrative. Yes, especially if we’re talking about Akuma (Joe Anoa’i) and Ryu taking into his dark side. As soon as I heard the name Akuma, I knew exactly what the narrative was in reference to.

Also let me clarify, Ken and Ryu are not actual blood brothers, they’re adopted brothers, but the bond they have is fun to watch and see unfold. Ryu is like the fallen fighter; he has gone into hiding. Ken on the other hand, is a hoot. This guy is wild, all about being in the spotlight and that’s a result of Centineo, who fully embraces the character.

That was the one aspect of watching “Street Fighter” that I found so fascinating. I constantly saw the characters from the video game and not the actors portraying them. Not only was the aesthetic spot on, but the mannerisms for the characters truly worked in an exceptional way.

Beyond Ken and Ryu, we have iconic characters like Chun-Li (Callina Liang), Guile (Cody Rhodes), Dhalsim (Vidyut Jammwal), Vega (Orville Peck), Balrog (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson), Zangief (Oliver Richters), E. Honda (Hirooki Goto), Blank (Jason Momoa) and Cammy (Mel Jarnson). Characters that all get their moment to shine more than once, and of course we have the big bad in M. Bison (David Dastmalchian), who has crafted the tournament of fighters in his quest to gain his hands on Ryu’s dark power.

I do feel the comedy is a bit over-the-top at times in the film, but it isn’t so potent it takes away from the narrative; if anything, it actually adds to it, which is fun for a spectator to watch. The visual effects are top tier, and the fight sequences are well choreographed that is entertaining and visually stunning to watch.

“Street Fighter” sets up a fascinating climax that sets the stage for what I think is going to be an amazing sequel that delivers bigger, better and epic fights more entertaining than the first time around.

Written By LaDale Anderson