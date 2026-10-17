HOLLYWOOD—Last week we talked a bit about some classics, but this week I want to talk about a new wave of terror that was ushered into the horror genre in the early 00s. This past weekend I watched 2 supernatural flicks that I hadn’t watched in years. I’m referring to “The Grudge” and “The Ring,” both remakes of Japanese horror that was brought to American audiences. “The Ring” in particular is a fantastic film because it does suspense in a fantastic way that.

You have this premise involving a mysterious VHS tape that if you watch it, you will die 7 days later. The tape is beyond creepy, so the moment you get to see what is on the tape, you have no idea what you’re watching and how it plays a role in the chaos that is unfolding. There are indeed clues in the tape, but on a first watch you do not understand it; you literally have to watch it a second, third, fourth time to figure it out.

With that said, I don’t think I have ever been creeped out by a little child in a movie than in the character Aidan portrayed by David Dorfman. He is quiet, but observant; when he speaks you have to listen as he seems to know the clues to figuring out the mysterious ‘ring’ and this tape that is quite haunting. The clues to the mystery are slowly given throughout the movie so it maintains your attention. And when the big twist at the end is revealed, it does shock you, but it makes perfect sense and you completely overlook it because you’re so enthralled in the narrative, you don’t recall it. You have a strong performance by Naomi Watts as well, who was put on the map as a result of this movie.

People die in “The Ring” but not in a way that is over-the-top or makes you squeamish. Without a doubt, it is a must see for horror fans if you want something spooky for the Halloween season. This brings me to my next flick, “The Grudge” starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. Gellar was like the queen of horror in the late 90s and early 00s. She carries her own in this movie, as a woman who finds herself battling a horror that is unseen and almost impossible to stop.

Yes, “The Grudge” is supernatural horror that is very intense. To me “The Ring” is intriguing and clever, whereas “The Grudge” is grittier and more intense. This flick plays with time and that is something that is extremely difficult to do in any movie, especially horror. However, “The Grudge” does it in a way that works. It never loses the audiences intention and if anything, it maintains your attention even more. Its mystery is quite compelling, where all the characters that appear have a connection to the bigger story as it reaches the climax.

With that said, I like how this curse is unstoppable. If you enter that house, it unfortunately means you have a death curse. It lingers, it grabs hold of you, and just like “The Ring,” “The Grudge” doesn’t give the audience the big reveal of the big bad until the end of the movie. The great thing about both movies is that there is no finality; it is not necessarily a conclusion, but it actually opens the story for more to be told and that is always a plus in the horror realm if we have to be honest.

Also, both films are proof that you do not need to have big name stars that sell a movie, the story itself if what makes the movie. If you are looking for scares, without being too much, these are perfect flicks for your repertoire.

Written By LaDale Anderson