HOLLYWOOD—Talk about an episode for “Survivor 51.” Why? It was a double boot, with 2 Tribal Councils and intense ones at that. I truly cannot recall the last time something like this unfolded “Survivor” fanatics; it has been a while. This week’s episode, ‘Not Here to Get a Pedicure’ saw Jeff Probst drop a few bombs and a few surprises that I didn’t expect.

The episode kicked off with the aftermath of Jenna’s vote out on Savu, with Devin ecstatic, but Jelly was a bit demurer. Ori shared a bit about his past and what he’s fighting for, in particular his mother, while Devin shared a bit about his past and losing both of his brothers. This was actually heartwarming to hear them share their stories. Then we go to Alexis who chronicled her battled with addiction and trying to change her life around.

This is the type of content I want to see from the contestants on “Survivor.” Back at Toka, you had the tribe playing basketball. What is with this rivalry with Thien An and Mike? Maggie was very threatened by Kristin, but she realized her tribe likes her. Maggie has a lot of control with that extra vote, as it was driving Brady crazy on what move should be made.

Over at Dina, the tribe was eating biscuits and drinking coffee, as Kilby realized his bond with Eric could be major advantage for his gameplay. Lewis bounced back from feeling not so well on the last episode. Lewis seemed a bit annoyed by this bond with Eric and Kilby and went to Linnea to try to bond. I like the way that Linnea is playing this game; she is like a sleeper contestant.

We are in for a good episode, when you have an Immunity Challenge within the first 20 minutes of the episode, and Toka and Dina were surprised to learn about Jenna being voted out. That was only the beginning as Jeff dropped a bomb revealing there will be 2 Tribal Councils tonight and 2 players are going home. This is a water challenge so this should be intriguing to witness.

The challenge was looking pretty even, but Toka managed a lead and Mike was making shots left and right and this challenge was over before it started. How so? Dina and Savu are going to Tribal Council. We first went to Savu, where Ori and Jelly were concerned about having to make a bold move.

Devin decided to be too honest with Alexis by revealing he has an extra vote. His goal per his confessional was to prevent her from playing a Shot in the Dark and blindsiding him. Alexis has no intent of voting with Devin, and she spilled to Ori that they should go to rocks. Alexis and Ori were hoping to get Jelly to play the game with Devin, but she doesn’t realize that Jelly has an idol.

Jelly was really upset about all the women being voted out in the game so far this season. Jelly was not certain on what move is best for her as Alexis was feeling herself just a little too much to be honest. Why are we even going to Toka if they are not going to Tribal Council? Seriously, do we need a twist right now?

So one member from Toka has to visit another tribe, and you had Kristin, Mike and Maggie wanting to claim a possible advantage. Maggie won the draw, but Brady was not pleased. She has an extra vote to give, of course she’s going to go give it to Dina, she has no allies on Savu. This totally kills the momentum of an interesting vote, because it becomes lopsided. As I expected, Maggie showed up to Dina, just as Kilby was tossing Lewis under the bus strongly. You know what that means? Lewis probably ain’t going home, its too obvious based on the edit?

Lewis decided to come up with a fake advantage and pulled Sharonda to the side to create a fake advantage called the ‘blood idol.’ This is genius from Lewis, but she is not a dummy. She asked for the parchment paper to verify the details. She shared details with Eric and Linnea, but Cristian didn’t buy it. Cristian recalled a conversation he had with Lewis about those details; so that was smart and he almost pulled off a genius move. Lewis asks for a miracle and he gets one.

Maggie acted as she was the godmother and started to hold meetings, and Maggie revealed her extra votes. That makes things a 4-4 split. Maggie wanted Linnea out of the game. Maggie why do you want Linnea out of the game. Kilby was petrified about going to rocks and potentially going out of the game. I like Maggie, but she should have kept one of those extra votes. Kilby spilled his extra vote to Eric and Linnea.

Maggie came back and spilled everything to her tribe, and Brady didn’t feel good hearing that. If anything, that makes her a major target if you ask me. It is 8:56 p.m. and we are headed to our first of 2 Tribal Councils, something big is coming! The first TC involved Savu with Devin and Jelly vs. Ori and Alexis. Jelly was split on rather to take out a strong ally, or vote out Alexis, another woman.

Devin started to break down crying as they all shared tales of their turmoil. This first TC is not going to be explosive; I think the second one is going to be the chaos. I truly hate small tribes, that suck the dynamics out of the game for me. It was Alexis who was sent packing, and the Helicopter alliance stays strong, but Alexis has no idea Ori is aligned with Jelly and Devin.

The second TC kicks off, and Kilby and Lewis were the talk of the town; they were in major trouble. Eric spilled that Maggie showed up to their camp, and they already knew there was a wrinkle in the game. Sharonda started to chat, and Kilby revealed he had an extra vote, now did Sharonda REALLY NOT know about it, or was this the first time she learned about it. Kilby was giving some vibes being a bit too honest, as it seems Lewis seemed to pick up on that energy, but i don’t know if that was a good thing or not.

When the votes were read, we had a tie, 4 votes for Lewis and 4 votes for Linnea, and Sharonda revealed that they both had extra votes. There was a re-vote and we had another deadlock here. So is someone going to flip or are we going to rocks! We rarely see rocks on “Survivor” so to see this, its intriguing and fun to watch. Kilby was deadlocked on wanting to stay solid for Lewis, and Cristian attempted to play fearless and chatted with Kilby about what is at risk. Eric was being quite honest with Kilby about him risking his game, whereas the drawing of rocks can put Kilby at risk, when Lewis unfortunately is not at risk.

This is crazy and very intense, Kilby seemed worried slightly. When asked if he can be persuaded, he made it clear that he was not willing to change his vote. Wow, this sucks for Linnea that she is getting voted out because Kilby was playing slightly scary. I have a feeling that he is going to get the boot in an epic way. Kilby and Lewis might be tight, but they no longer have the numbers, so if there is no swap those two are in major danger. Kilby may have killed his alliance with Eric, and I don’t think that is good at all.

There is no swap next week, so if Dina goes to Tribal Council, Kilby and Lewis are in trouble, and its looking like Maggie is starting to frustrate Brady and looks like things might come to a head. ‘Survivor 51″ continues to deliver excitement.

Written By LaDale Anderson