HOLLYWOOD—Last week we had a major blindside on “Survivor 51.” With that said, you know the aftermath of last week’s big move that witnessed Patt taken out of the game. This week’s episode, ‘That’s the Magic of Survivor’ witnessed a tribe swap and no, we don’t have 2 teams, we have 3 people. Ugh, I was truly enjoying the two tribe mentality because it made fun dynamics in my opinion, with 3 tribes I feel like contestants are going to be overlooked.

Back at Toka, everyone was scrambling over the major move that was just made. In particular, Kilby tried to explain things to make him look like a major player, and his energy was a bit cocky. Brady was pissed that Lewis and Carter played him, Maggie felt intimidated by her move, and she played scared and complained to Jenna. Look if you guys make a move you cannot be upset by the outcome, however, the game is about to be explode in a major way they never expect with this swap.

Jelly was upset about losing Patt and commiserated with Devin about it. I totally forgot Jelly has that idol and she can use it to save herself and an ally if needed. Over at Savu, it seemed the tribe was too unified for my liking, which tells me “Survivor” want to shake the game, so everything was not kumbaya. The tree mail at Savu, which something unexpected was about to take place. Sharonda was right, Jeff Probst and the producers should let the game play out. Back at Toka they received the same message and realized this majority they had is about to be shifted. Jelly was happy if the game was about to shift.

So when the 17 contestants arrived with Jeff waiting for them, they were all nervous. He dropped the bomb that they could become one major group, but not right now. He tricked them and explained they are swapping from two tribes to 3 tribes; two tribes of 6 and 1 tribe of 5. Six yellow, six purple and 5 red. Toka consists of Mike, Carter, Brady, Thien An, Kristin and Maggie. Wow, Maggie and Carter are the minority.

Dina consists of Sharonda, Kilby, Lewis, Eric, Linnea and Cristian. So that means Kilby and Lewis are in the minority here. The Dina tribe has to start from scratch people, ugh that is not fun, at all. Savu consists of Devin, Alexis, Jelly, Ori and Jenna. We have 3 of the Helicopter alliance in play, and Jelly has that idol. Hmm, we are finally getting Cristian content after 4 episodes, that makes me worried. Kilby and Lewis started chatting like they were in the minority, but you’re not. Kilby is doing a bit much, but I think he underestimates the players on this team.

Lewis was not off to a great start as he needed to relax for an hour, and Kilby and Eric are not major strengths, and Eric seemed smitten with whacky Kilby. I totally feel sorry for Kristin as she is getting screwed, but she went to town to start to bond with the players like Mike and Brady, who had just been burned by Carter, Maggie and Thien An. Kristin already picked up on cracks in the group, as Brady spilled and she used that to her advantage with Brady and Mike. Oh, Carter, seriously get over yourself, you got blindsided, that is part of the game.

Back at Savu, Jenna was a bit too excited, and Alexis thought she was outnumbered, and realized that Devin and Jelly were on the wrong side of the vote. Alexis girl, what are you doing spilling to Jenna? Those 3 are aligned and you don’t even realize it. Jenna spilled to Devin that Alexis spilled he cannot be trusted. Devin liked the notion of targeting Alexis, but Devin realized he could target either or. Brady revealed that he was not happy at the latest vote and was spilling to Kristin and Mike his mental state. Mike and Kristin as allies, I like to see that, but Mike using this same strategy with everyone I don’t know if that will work. Maggie and Thien An are closely aligned and not wanting to work with Mike. Carter wanted to align with Thien An, but they have different agendas. One wants Kristin, the other wanted Mike out.

Ori and Jelly were flirting, but it was so obvious that Jelly was loving every minute of it. I was wondering when we would go back to Dina. Why? We witnessed Eric doing too much as usual, starting to annoy a few others, but it seems Kilby and Eric was like a match-made in heaven, perhaps for Eric, I’m not so sure for Kilby though. Kilby, you don’t have to do much because Eric is all over you, which Cristian, Linnea and Sharonda realized they have to stay aligned. Eric assured Sharonda, he is Savu Strong but is he.

Jeez, Savu was getting smoke during the Immunity Challenge, with Dina and Toka in a major lead. Dina claimed safety first, as Savu tried to catch up with Toka, whose ball dropped out, but they managed to keep claim the second victory.

So Savu is going to Tribal Council, so it’s obvious its either Alexis or Jenna going home. Alexis was trying to get Jenna to go against Devin and Jelly, but girl, you don’t have Ori’s vote girl; he is aligned with your foe. Alexis is scrambling and doing everything she could to secure a vote that goes in her favor. Ori wants Jenna out, while Alexis didn’t seem to want to do it. Jenna did good work with Devin and Jelly, but if Alexis had just kept her mouth shut, she would have been completely fine. This TC won’t be exciting because its only 2 options. There wasn’t much going on it, just seemed too obvious between the BS its Alexis that is going home.

If Ori doesn’t vote with Devin and Jelly, I can see the Helicopter alliance falling apart, simply because he was already burnt by Sharonda with that vote involving Ana. Jeez, I was stunned by that move, I thought Alexis was outta here. Nope, Devin and Jelly got their revenge, and Ori got his way and sent Jenna packing. This could absolutely change things for the other members of Toka depending on who makes the merge.

Next week looks like a ton is about to happen with Jelly not trusting Devin, a blood ring coming into play and a possible second mutiny underway. A bit slow of an episode, but “Survivor 51” is proving to be 10x better than the dreadful “Big Brother 28” fans had to endure.

Written By LaDale Anderson