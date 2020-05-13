SAN FRANCISCO—Susan Skaggs, co-owner of famed San Francisco studio Different Fur has passed away at the age of 80 years old. The esteemed producer worked as a co-owner of the studio for almost 20 years. On Saturday, May 9, her life succumbed after contracting Covid-19 in Beaumont.

Skaggs work is cataloged with many successful clients. The studio manager has worked with the likes of Rock group Primus and the acclaimed musician Huey Lewis. Throughout her career she oversaw the studio’s operations alongside music engineer Howard Johnston, and a lot of the studio’s progress into modern times can be attributed to Skaggs as she oversaw the studio’s transition into the digital age.

It was in the early 1970’s that Skaggs moved to San Francisco from her hometown of Clinton, Tennessee, after a short stent in Hollywood. She quickly became an acclaimed studio manager in the Bay area as she independently worked her way up the local music scene.

Skaggs had a decorated career in music and entertainment. She worked many places before becoming co-owner of Different Fur, including KNEW radio and Wally Heider Studios. She would even go on to become governor of the San Francisco board of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which presents the Grammy Awards.

It wasn’t until 1986 that Skaggs and Johnston bought control of Different Fur after she spent some time managing the studio. Johnston credits Skaggs business prowess and outgoing personality for much of the studio’s success. The duo would go on to work with major names in the industry such as Phil Collins and Stevie Wonder. She also worked with a number of local San Francisco music acts as they worked through their careers.