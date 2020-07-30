SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, July 29, the San Francisco Police Department announced the arrest of a man suspected of assaulting another man on a Muni bus on Saturday, July 25.

On Saturday morning, the victim was punched, breaking bones in his face. At 10:35 a.m., SFPD officers were dispatched to Market Street and Drumm Street. When the officers arrived at the scene of the incident, the victim was suffering from physical trauma. According to the victim, the suspect spat on his face during an argument that the two engaged in. The victim grabbed the suspect’s hair which ceased the attack. The suspect fled the scene by exiting the bus and boarding another Muni bus.

During the investigation of the incident, the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Jacob Burton. On Tuesday, July 28, at 9:16 a.m., Burton was located and arrested by an SFPD officer on Turk Street. The suspect has been booked for assault with a deadly weapon and for aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury as well as great bodily injury.

Suspect Arrested For Assault On Muni Bus* was originally published on San Francisco News